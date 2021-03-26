Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) went up by 4.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.90. The company’s stock price has collected -9.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that Dicerna to Present New GalXC-Plus(TM) Nonclinical CNS Data at Oligonucleotide and Precision Therapeutics Virtual Congress

Is It Worth Investing in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :DRNA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DRNA is at 1.07. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.38, which is $13.41 above the current price. DRNA currently public float of 68.74M and currently shorts hold a 7.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DRNA was 817.26K shares.

DRNA’s Market Performance

DRNA stocks went down by -9.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.45% and a quarterly performance of 3.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.09%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.74% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.15% for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.86% for DRNA stocks with a simple moving average of 5.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DRNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DRNA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for DRNA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DRNA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $40 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DRNA reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $32. The rating they have provided for DRNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 07th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to DRNA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on May 13th of the previous year.

DRNA Trading at -7.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.74%, as shares sank -15.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DRNA fell by -9.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.98. In addition, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 8.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DRNA starting from Paglia Regina M., who sale 4,431 shares at the price of $28.96 back on Mar 01. After this action, Paglia Regina M. now owns 0 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $128,339 using the latest closing price.

Brown Bob D, the Chief Scientific Ofr., EVP R&D of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 8,312 shares at $28.96 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Brown Bob D is holding 21,517 shares at $240,701 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-68.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -68.62. The total capital return value is set at -61.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.84. Equity return is now at value -71.40, with -15.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 37.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.47. Total debt to assets is 7.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.