Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX)

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) went up by 19.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.70. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that Banco Santander México Announces The Filing Of Its Annual Report On Form 20-F For Fiscal Year 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE :BSMX) Right Now?

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.05 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.10, which is $0.95 above the current price. BSMX currently public float of 664.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BSMX was 316.24K shares.

BSMX’s Market Performance

BSMX stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.48% and a quarterly performance of -4.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.44% for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.57% for BSMX stocks with a simple moving average of 32.48% for the last 200 days.

BSMX Trading at 12.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSMX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSMX rose by +16.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.84. In addition, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR saw -8.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BSMX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR stands at +13.21. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.55.

Based on Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), the company’s capital structure generated 377.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.05. Total debt to assets is 31.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.25.