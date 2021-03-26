Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Just Got Our Attention

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PARR) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.18. The company’s stock price has collected -3.61% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that Par Pacific Prices Public Offering of Common Stock

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE :PARR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PARR is at 2.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.43, which is $3.4 above the current price. PARR currently public float of 53.02M and currently shorts hold a 5.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PARR was 462.28K shares.

PARR’s Market Performance

PARR stocks went down by -3.61% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.46% and a quarterly performance of 13.12%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.66% for Par Pacific Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.13% for PARR stocks with a simple moving average of 29.81% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $21 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PARR reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PARR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2021.

PARR Trading at -9.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares sank -20.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.40. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. saw 3.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from Cooper L Melvin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $19.04 back on Mar 02. After this action, Cooper L Melvin now owns 33,854 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., valued at $19,040 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.35 for the present operating margin

-5.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. stands at -13.09. The total capital return value is set at -9.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.20. Equity return is now at value -112.90, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR), the company’s capital structure generated 610.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.92. Total debt to assets is 70.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 390.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.36 and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.