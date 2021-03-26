Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) went up by 4.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.09. The company’s stock price has collected -0.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that Mersana Therapeutics Announces Publication of Two Manuscripts Detailing Preclinical Studies of the Dolaflexin Platform and Upifitamab Rilsodotin (XMT-1536) in AACR Journal Molecular Cancer Therapeutics

Is It Worth Investing in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :MRSN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MRSN is at 2.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.67, which is $12.82 above the current price. MRSN currently public float of 66.83M and currently shorts hold a 12.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MRSN was 1.09M shares.

MRSN’s Market Performance

MRSN stocks went down by -0.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.61% and a quarterly performance of -38.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 174.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.82% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.88% for Mersana Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.40% for MRSN stocks with a simple moving average of -18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MRSN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for MRSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MRSN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $33 based on the research report published on December 03rd of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRSN reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for MRSN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 29th, 2020.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to MRSN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on April 29th of the previous year.

MRSN Trading at -13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.82%, as shares sank -7.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRSN fell by -0.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.88. In addition, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. saw -36.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRSN starting from Lowinger Timothy B, who sale 8,203 shares at the price of $17.50 back on Mar 22. After this action, Lowinger Timothy B now owns 31,444 shares of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., valued at $143,552 using the latest closing price.

Lowinger Timothy B, the Chief Science & Tech. Officer of Mersana Therapeutics Inc., sale 8,203 shares at $20.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 22, which means that Lowinger Timothy B is holding 31,444 shares at $164,142 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10641.30 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stands at -10633.45. The total capital return value is set at -53.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.87. Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -36.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.88. Total debt to assets is 6.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1,688.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.62.