Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) went up by 4.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $50.00. The company’s stock price has collected -3.95% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Leggett & Platt Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors despite daily gains

Is It Worth Investing in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE :LEG) Right Now?

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 25.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LEG is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Leggett & Platt Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $46.75, which is $0.78 above the current price. LEG currently public float of 130.89M and currently shorts hold a 5.20% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LEG was 1.08M shares.

LEG’s Market Performance

LEG stocks went down by -3.95% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.37% and a quarterly performance of 11.33%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.91% for Leggett & Platt Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.22% for LEG stocks with a simple moving average of 10.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEG stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for LEG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LEG in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $48 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEG reach a price target of $52, previously predicting the price at $46. The rating they have provided for LEG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 20th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to LEG, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on May 14th of the previous year.

LEG Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, as shares surge +7.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEG fell by -3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.69. In addition, Leggett & Platt Incorporated saw 3.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LEG starting from WOOD PHOEBE A, who sale 10,346 shares at the price of $41.42 back on Feb 18. After this action, WOOD PHOEBE A now owns 48,257 shares of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, valued at $428,511 using the latest closing price.

Douglas Scott S, the SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary of Leggett & Platt Incorporated, sale 9,000 shares at $43.67 during a trade that took place back on Dec 03, which means that Douglas Scott S is holding 40,545 shares at $393,038 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.51 for the present operating margin

+19.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leggett & Platt Incorporated stands at +5.78. The total capital return value is set at 11.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.22. Equity return is now at value 19.30, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG), the company’s capital structure generated 148.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.77. Total debt to assets is 43.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.