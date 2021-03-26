Leslie’s Inc. (LESL) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) went down by -1.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $32.84. The company’s stock price has collected -0.83% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/11/21 that Leslie’s, Inc. Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ :LESL) Right Now?

Leslie’s Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 81.23 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Leslie’s Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.41, which is $6.69 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of LESL was 1.51M shares.

LESL’s Market Performance

LESL stocks went down by -0.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.90% and a quarterly performance of -12.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.86% for Leslie’s Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.35% for LESL stocks with a simple moving average of -6.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LESL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LESL stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LESL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LESL in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $25 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2021.

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LESL reach a price target of $27. The rating they have provided for LESL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on February 10th, 2021.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to LESL, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

LESL Trading at -11.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LESL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LESL fell by -0.83%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.24. In addition, Leslie’s Inc. saw -18.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LESL starting from Weddell Steven M, who sale 540,094 shares at the price of $25.22 back on Feb 16. After this action, Weddell Steven M now owns 1,720,019 shares of Leslie’s Inc., valued at $13,621,171 using the latest closing price.

Strain John, the Director of Leslie’s Inc., sale 16,024 shares at $25.22 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Strain John is holding 51,032 shares at $404,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LESL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.18 for the present operating margin

+41.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Leslie’s Inc. stands at +5.27. The total capital return value is set at 34.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.98.

The receivables turnover for the company is 34.04 and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.