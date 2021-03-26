Is Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) a Keeper?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) went up by 4.25% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.00. The company’s stock price has collected -1.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/04/21 that Summit Materials to Host Virtual Investor Day

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE :SUM) Right Now?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE:SUM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.63 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SUM is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Summit Materials Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.56, which is $0.5 above the current price. SUM currently public float of 113.47M and currently shorts hold a 7.76% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SUM was 1.40M shares.

SUM’s Market Performance

SUM stocks went down by -1.16% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.02% and a quarterly performance of 42.26%, while its annual performance rate touched 113.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.20% for Summit Materials Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.14% for SUM stocks with a simple moving average of 38.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SUM reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for SUM stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 09th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to SUM, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

SUM Trading at 6.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM fell by -1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +56.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.39. In addition, Summit Materials Inc. saw 35.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SUM starting from MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $27.64 back on Mar 18. After this action, MURPHY JOHN RAYMOND now owns 13,979 shares of Summit Materials Inc., valued at $193,480 using the latest closing price.

LANCE HOWARD L, the Director of Summit Materials Inc., sale 24,086 shares at $27.65 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that LANCE HOWARD L is holding 3,994 shares at $666,005 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.33 for the present operating margin

+22.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc. stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 6.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc. (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 124.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.40. Total debt to assets is 46.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.