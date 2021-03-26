Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC)

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) went down by -15.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.19% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 17 hours ago that SAIC Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE :SAIC) Right Now?

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE:SAIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 27.26 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SAIC is at 0.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Science Applications International Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $106.33, which is $29.01 above the current price. SAIC currently public float of 57.84M and currently shorts hold a 1.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SAIC was 403.14K shares.

SAIC’s Market Performance

SAIC stocks went down by -1.19% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.14% and a quarterly performance of -0.18%, while its annual performance rate touched 42.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.61% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Science Applications International Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.37% for SAIC stocks with a simple moving average of -6.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SAIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SAIC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SAIC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for SAIC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $90 based on the research report published on March 26th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SAIC reach a price target of $97, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for SAIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 20th, 2020.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to SAIC, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

SAIC Trading at -14.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SAIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SAIC fell by -15.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.85. In addition, Science Applications International Corporation saw 1.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SAIC starting from Mayopoulos Timothy J, who sale 2,185 shares at the price of $99.77 back on Dec 11. After this action, Mayopoulos Timothy J now owns 7,398 shares of Science Applications International Corporation, valued at $218,006 using the latest closing price.

KEENE NAZZIC S, the Chief Executive Officer of Science Applications International Corporation, sale 5,122 shares at $96.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 07, which means that KEENE NAZZIC S is holding 49,287 shares at $494,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SAIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.38 for the present operating margin

+9.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Science Applications International Corporation stands at +3.54. The total capital return value is set at 11.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.47. Equity return is now at value 14.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), the company’s capital structure generated 150.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.02. Total debt to assets is 43.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.94 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.