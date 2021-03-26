Is a Correction Looming Ahead for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) went down by -4.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $58.00. The company’s stock price has collected -16.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited Announces Closing of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering

Is It Worth Investing in MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :YGMZ) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

YGMZ currently public float of 3.09M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YGMZ was 1.11M shares.

YGMZ’s Market Performance

YGMZ stocks went down by -16.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -47.95% and a quarterly performance of -51.94%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 13.41% for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -29.32% for YGMZ stocks with a simple moving average of -43.12% for the last 200 days.

YGMZ Trading at -58.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YGMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.50%, as shares sank -43.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YGMZ fell by -16.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.81. In addition, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited saw -51.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YGMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.10 for the present operating margin

+13.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stands at +5.59. The total capital return value is set at 18.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.53.

Based on MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 48.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.44. Total debt to assets is 24.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.22.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.