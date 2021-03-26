IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $266.00. The company’s stock price has collected -8.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/16/21 that Las Vegas Opens Casinos to 50% Capacity. Here’s Why That’s Good for MGM.

Is It Worth Investing in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ :IAC) Right Now?

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 71.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IAC is at 1.78. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 21 who provided ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $262.10, which is $45.67 above the current price. IAC currently public float of 74.99M and currently shorts hold a 1.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IAC was 655.52K shares.

IAC’s Market Performance

IAC stocks went down by -8.58% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.12% and a quarterly performance of 16.97%, while its annual performance rate touched 325.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.08% for IAC/InterActiveCorp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.11% for IAC stocks with a simple moving average of 37.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $175 based on the research report published on December 23rd of the previous year 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IAC reach a price target of $145. The rating they have provided for IAC stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 25th, 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to IAC, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on September 15th of the previous year.

IAC Trading at -7.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.77%, as shares sank -9.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC fell by -8.58%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $237.96. In addition, IAC/InterActiveCorp saw 13.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who purchase 40,555 shares at the price of $122.85 back on Aug 12. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 40,555 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp, valued at $4,982,206 using the latest closing price.

Schwerdtman Michael H, the SVP and Controller (CAO) of IAC/InterActiveCorp, sale 3,097 shares at $121.95 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Schwerdtman Michael H is holding 2,281 shares at $377,679 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Equity return is now at value 5.10, with 3.60 for asset returns.