Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Bumble Inc. (BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $84.80. The company’s stock price has collected -6.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/21/21 that At Blackstone, Growth Is In, Value Is Out

Is It Worth Investing in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ :BMBL) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Bumble Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.10, which is $7.84 above the current price. BMBL currently public float of 45.00M and currently shorts hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BMBL was 5.46M shares.

BMBL’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.54% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.63% for Bumble Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.41% for BMBL stocks with a simple moving average of -9.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BMBL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BMBL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BMBL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BMBL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $75 based on the research report published on March 08th of the current year 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to BMBL, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

BMBL Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BMBL fell by -6.75%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.55. In addition, Bumble Inc. saw -12.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BMBL starting from Thomas-Graham Pamela, who purchase 6,535 shares at the price of $76.23 back on Feb 16. After this action, Thomas-Graham Pamela now owns 6,535 shares of Bumble Inc., valued at $498,163 using the latest closing price.

Herd Whitney Wolfe, the CEO & Director of Bumble Inc., purchase 488,371 shares at $43.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Herd Whitney Wolfe is holding 465,116 shares at $20,999,953 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BMBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.04 for the present operating margin

+57.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bumble Inc. stands at -24.99.

Based on Bumble Inc. (BMBL), the company’s capital structure generated 40.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.65. Total debt to assets is 22.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.30.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.