Here’s Our Rant About RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.80. The company’s stock price has collected -7.14% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/08/21 that RADA Announces $15 Million of New Orders in Jan-Feb 2021

Is It Worth Investing in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ :RADA) Right Now?

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 87.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.00, which is $5.69 above the current price. RADA currently public float of 40.52M and currently shorts hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RADA was 746.95K shares.

RADA’s Market Performance

RADA stocks went down by -7.14% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.56% and a quarterly performance of 18.43%, while its annual performance rate touched 236.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.34% for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.21% for RADA stocks with a simple moving average of 35.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RADA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RADA stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for RADA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RADA in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $17 based on the research report published on March 17th of the current year 2021.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RADA reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for RADA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 09th, 2021.

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to RADA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on December 22nd of the previous year.

RADA Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.59%, as shares sank -13.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RADA fell by -7.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.37. In addition, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. saw 16.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.92 for the present operating margin

+37.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. stands at +7.40. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.77.

Based on RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), the company’s capital structure generated 15.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.32. Total debt to assets is 10.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.24.