G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) went up by 13.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.07. The company’s stock price has collected 6.81% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 16 hours ago that G1 Therapeutics’ COSELA(TM) (trilaciclib) Included in Two Updated National Comprehensive Cancer Network(R) (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology

Is It Worth Investing in G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :GTHX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for GTHX is at 2.32. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for G1 Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.57. GTHX currently public float of 33.81M and currently shorts hold a 22.65% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GTHX was 1.57M shares.

GTHX’s Market Performance

GTHX stocks went up by 6.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.64% and a quarterly performance of 13.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.88%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.68% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.31% for G1 Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.76% for GTHX stocks with a simple moving average of 26.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTHX

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GTHX reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for GTHX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 26th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to GTHX, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on January 21st of the previous year.

GTHX Trading at -2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.68%, as shares surge +3.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTHX rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.21. In addition, G1 Therapeutics Inc. saw 29.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTHX starting from Malik Rajesh, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $21.94 back on Mar 23. After this action, Malik Rajesh now owns 43,300 shares of G1 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $329,060 using the latest closing price.

Malik Rajesh, the Chief Medical Officer of G1 Therapeutics Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $22.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Malik Rajesh is holding 43,300 shares at $344,192 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-213.04 for the present operating margin

The net margin for G1 Therapeutics Inc. stands at -219.18. The total capital return value is set at -40.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.22. Equity return is now at value -49.10, with -39.80 for asset returns.

Based on G1 Therapeutics Inc. (GTHX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.95. Total debt to assets is 12.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 382.15 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.23.