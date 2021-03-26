Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS)?

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) went up by 2.97% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.26. The company’s stock price has collected -9.50% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that CarParts.com to Present at the 33rd Annual Roth Conference

Is It Worth Investing in CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ :PRTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PRTS is at 2.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for CarParts.com Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $22.75, which is $11.14 above the current price. PRTS currently public float of 36.87M and currently shorts hold a 24.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PRTS was 3.07M shares.

PRTS’s Market Performance

PRTS stocks went down by -9.50% for the week, with a monthly drop of -24.16% and a quarterly performance of 4.40%, while its annual performance rate touched 686.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.02% for CarParts.com Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.07% for PRTS stocks with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRTS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for PRTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PRTS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $17 based on the research report published on September 09th of the previous year 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRTS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for PRTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2020.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to PRTS, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on January 08th of the previous year.

PRTS Trading at -19.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares sank -21.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRTS fell by -9.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +57.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, CarParts.com Inc. saw 9.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRTS starting from Gomez Alfredo, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $15.42 back on Mar 15. After this action, Gomez Alfredo now owns 495,567 shares of CarParts.com Inc., valued at $92,520 using the latest closing price.

BARNES JIM, the Director of CarParts.com Inc., sale 17,250 shares at $15.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that BARNES JIM is holding 14,296 shares at $264,442 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.07 for the present operating margin

+33.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for CarParts.com Inc. stands at -0.34. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.22. Equity return is now at value -3.10, with -1.00 for asset returns.

Based on CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), the company’s capital structure generated 39.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.41. Total debt to assets is 17.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.78 and the total asset turnover is 3.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.