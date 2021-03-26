Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) went up by 0.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $190.50. The company’s stock price has collected 0.51% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/24/21 that ADP(R) DataCloud Named “Data Analytics Innovation of the Year” in 2021 Data Breakthrough Awards

Is It Worth Investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ :ADP) Right Now?

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADP is at 0.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for Automatic Data Processing Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $181.21, which is -$6.11 below the current price. ADP currently public float of 427.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADP was 2.06M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

ADP stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.88% and a quarterly performance of 6.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 52.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.17% for Automatic Data Processing Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.18% for ADP stocks with a simple moving average of 18.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $210 based on the research report published on February 11th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADP reach a price target of $190, previously predicting the price at $180. The rating they have provided for ADP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 29th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Underperform” to ADP, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

ADP Trading at 8.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +6.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $181.80. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 6.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from Sackman Stuart, who sale 576 shares at the price of $185.00 back on Mar 15. After this action, Sackman Stuart now owns 22,645 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $106,560 using the latest closing price.

DeSilva Joseph, the Corp VP of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 342 shares at $185.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that DeSilva Joseph is holding 2,497 shares at $63,270 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.53 for the present operating margin

+45.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Automatic Data Processing Inc. stands at +16.91. The total capital return value is set at 39.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.02. Equity return is now at value 43.30, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), the company’s capital structure generated 42.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.94. Total debt to assets is 6.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 23.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.