China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) went up by 97.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.46. The company’s stock price has collected -5.68% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 01/04/21 that China Liberal Education Holdings Limited Enters into Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Wanzhong (Hong Kong) Education Investment Management Co., Ltd

Is It Worth Investing in China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ :CLEU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

CLEU currently public float of 2.71M and currently shorts hold a 8.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CLEU was 2.33M shares.

CLEU’s Market Performance

CLEU stocks went down by -5.68% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.60% and a quarterly performance of -2.05%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.95% for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 95.25% for CLEU stocks with a simple moving average of 56.28% for the last 200 days.

CLEU Trading at 87.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLEU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares surge +43.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +50.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLEU rose by +31.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.96. In addition, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CLEU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+36.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stands at +8.33. The total capital return value is set at 9.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.83.

Based on China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.30. Total debt to assets is 0.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.02.