Can Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH) Remain Competitive?

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.54. The company’s stock price has collected -10.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 8 hours ago that Aspira Women’s Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ :AWH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWH is at 3.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $9.00, which is $3.29 above the current price. AWH currently public float of 57.88M and currently shorts hold a 18.83% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWH was 825.30K shares.

AWH’s Market Performance

AWH stocks went down by -10.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.53% and a quarterly performance of 2.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 852.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.11% for Aspira Women’s Health Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.37% for AWH stocks with a simple moving average of 35.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWH stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for AWH by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AWH in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

AWH Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -4.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWH fell by -10.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, Aspira Women’s Health Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWH starting from SCHREIBER DAVID, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $2.78 back on Sep 08. After this action, SCHREIBER DAVID now owns 185,018 shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., valued at $139,000 using the latest closing price.

SCHULER JACK W, the 10% Owner of Aspira Women’s Health Inc., purchase 2,285,715 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that SCHULER JACK W is holding 25,394,517 shares at $8,000,002 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-336.67 for the present operating margin

+26.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspira Women’s Health Inc. stands at -335.76. The total capital return value is set at -163.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -166.70. Equity return is now at value -169.70, with -103.90 for asset returns.

Based on Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (AWH), the company’s capital structure generated 14.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.88. Total debt to assets is 9.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.37.