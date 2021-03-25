Why At Home Group Inc. (HOME)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) went down by -16.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.42. The company’s stock price has collected -13.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Tesla, Intel Corp, General Electric, At Home Group, or Riot Blockchain?

Is It Worth Investing in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE :HOME) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOME is at 2.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for At Home Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $32.63, which is $0.56 above the current price. HOME currently public float of 64.27M and currently shorts hold a 9.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOME was 2.02M shares.

HOME’s Market Performance

HOME stocks went down by -13.07% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.53% and a quarterly performance of 65.75%, while its annual performance rate touched 829.75%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.31% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.67% for At Home Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.51% for HOME stocks with a simple moving average of 50.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOME

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOME stocks, with Monness Crespi & Hardt repeating the rating for HOME by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HOME in the upcoming period, according to Monness Crespi & Hardt is $28 based on the research report published on January 14th of the current year 2021.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to HOME, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on September 30th of the previous year.

HOME Trading at 1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.31%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOME fell by -13.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +232.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.14. In addition, At Home Group Inc. saw 67.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOME starting from Stauffer Chad C, who sale 2,426 shares at the price of $29.71 back on Mar 19. After this action, Stauffer Chad C now owns 17,312 shares of At Home Group Inc., valued at $72,082 using the latest closing price.

Stauffer Chad C, the CHIEF MERCHANDISING OFFICER of At Home Group Inc., sale 26,927 shares at $30.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 12, which means that Stauffer Chad C is holding 17,312 shares at $807,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.83 for the present operating margin

+27.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for At Home Group Inc. stands at -15.71. The total capital return value is set at 5.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return is now at value -111.40, with -18.10 for asset returns.

Based on At Home Group Inc. (HOME), the company’s capital structure generated 301.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.10. Total debt to assets is 61.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 251.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 62.59.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.