Wall Street Pummels Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) After Recent Earnings Report

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went down by -9.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $55.83. The company’s stock price has collected -14.42% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/25/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Tandem Diabetes Care, Revolve Group, Callon Petroleum, Vir Biotechnology, or T-Mobile?

Is It Worth Investing in Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE :RVLV) Right Now?

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 56.68 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Revolve Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $47.75, which is $1.13 above the current price. RVLV currently public float of 25.54M and currently shorts hold a 17.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RVLV was 1.14M shares.

RVLV’s Market Performance

RVLV stocks went down by -14.42% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.29% and a quarterly performance of 44.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 425.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.69% for Revolve Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.78% for RVLV stocks with a simple moving average of 77.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for RVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RVLV in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on March 18th of the current year 2021.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV reach a price target of $41. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to RVLV, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RVLV Trading at 9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.56%, as shares surge +22.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV fell by -14.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +141.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.67. In addition, Revolve Group Inc. saw 44.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVLV starting from Karanikolas Michael, who sale 2,117,762 shares at the price of $38.60 back on Feb 26. After this action, Karanikolas Michael now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group Inc., valued at $81,745,613 using the latest closing price.

Mente Michael, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Revolve Group Inc., sale 2,117,762 shares at $38.60 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that Mente Michael is holding 0 shares at $81,745,613 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.52 for the present operating margin

+51.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolve Group Inc. stands at +9.78. The total capital return value is set at 36.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch 34.33. Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 20.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 55.77 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.