Wall Street Pummels Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) After Recent Earnings Report

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) went up by 7.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $136.26. The company’s stock price has collected -5.85% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 50 min ago that Thinking about trading options or stock in Cisco Systems, Neurocrine Biosciences, Moderna, Darden Restaurants, or Lumentum Holdings?

Is It Worth Investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ :NBIX) Right Now?

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.06 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBIX is at 0.80. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $128.23, which is $33.98 above the current price. NBIX currently public float of 91.22M and currently shorts hold a 4.88% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBIX was 883.40K shares.

NBIX’s Market Performance

NBIX stocks went down by -5.85% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.36% and a quarterly performance of -12.68%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.83% for NBIX stocks with a simple moving average of -11.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NBIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBIX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for NBIX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NBIX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $163 based on the research report published on February 02nd of the current year 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to NBIX, setting the target price at $136 in the report published on August 04th of the previous year.

NBIX Trading at -10.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -10.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBIX rose by +6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.74. In addition, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. saw -8.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NBIX starting from Lloyd-Smith Malcolm, who sale 1,700 shares at the price of $119.96 back on Feb 10. After this action, Lloyd-Smith Malcolm now owns 32,510 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., valued at $203,926 using the latest closing price.

Lippoldt Darin, the Chief Legal Officer of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., sale 36,194 shares at $116.17 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Lippoldt Darin is holding 34,361 shares at $4,204,831 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NBIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.31 for the present operating margin

+98.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 24.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 36.01. Equity return is now at value 47.10, with 26.60 for asset returns.

Based on Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX), the company’s capital structure generated 37.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.29. Total debt to assets is 24.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.45.