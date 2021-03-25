Wall Street Praises Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) After Recent Earnings Report

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) went down by -0.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $164.40. The company’s stock price has collected -2.41% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Analog Devices Inc. stock underperforms Friday when compared to competitors

Is It Worth Investing in Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ :ADI) Right Now?

Analog Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ADI is at 1.30. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 17 analysts out of 23 who provided ratings for Analog Devices Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $181.55, which is $28.67 above the current price. ADI currently public float of 368.17M and currently shorts hold a 9.57% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ADI was 2.96M shares.

ADI’s Market Performance

ADI stocks went down by -2.41% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.60% and a quarterly performance of 5.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.10% for Analog Devices Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.81% for ADI stocks with a simple moving average of 13.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADI

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADI reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for ADI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 09th, 2020.

ADI Trading at -2.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares sank -7.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADI fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $151.10. In addition, Analog Devices Inc. saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADI starting from Henderson Gregory N., who sale 14,557 shares at the price of $154.60 back on Mar 22. After this action, Henderson Gregory N. now owns 7,382 shares of Analog Devices Inc., valued at $2,250,548 using the latest closing price.

CHAMPY JAMES, the Director of Analog Devices Inc., sale 4,245 shares at $153.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that CHAMPY JAMES is holding 6,371 shares at $651,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.08 for the present operating margin

+58.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Analog Devices Inc. stands at +21.79. The total capital return value is set at 9.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.11. Equity return is now at value 11.80, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), the company’s capital structure generated 45.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.33. Total debt to assets is 25.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.16 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.84.