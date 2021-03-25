TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) went down by -0.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.95. The company’s stock price has collected -2.54% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI)

Is It Worth Investing in TTM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ :TTMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTMI is at 1.68. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for TTM Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $17.22, which is $3.21 above the current price. TTMI currently public float of 99.24M and currently shorts hold a 14.30% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTMI was 1.02M shares.

TTMI’s Market Performance

TTMI stocks went down by -2.54% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.32% and a quarterly performance of 4.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 41.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.72% for TTM Technologies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.72% for TTMI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTMI stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for TTMI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TTMI in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $15 based on the research report published on September 29th of the previous year 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to TTMI, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

TTMI Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.86%, as shares sank -2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTMI fell by -2.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.27. In addition, TTM Technologies Inc. saw 2.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTMI starting from Hardwick William Kent, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $14.33 back on Mar 01. After this action, Hardwick William Kent now owns 80,102 shares of TTM Technologies Inc., valued at $21,495 using the latest closing price.

Hardwick William Kent, the SVP Global Sales and EMS of TTM Technologies Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Hardwick William Kent is holding 78,154 shares at $19,965 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.42 for the present operating margin

+15.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTM Technologies Inc. stands at -0.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.68. Equity return is now at value 12.80, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on TTM Technologies Inc. (TTMI), the company’s capital structure generated 60.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.55. Total debt to assets is 29.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.