The Wendy’s Company (WEN) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.91. The company’s stock price has collected -1.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 10 hours ago that Wendy’s Doesn’t Deserve Such a Frosty Reception From Investors, Analyst Says

Is It Worth Investing in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ :WEN) Right Now?

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.85 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WEN is at 0.93. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for The Wendy’s Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 13 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.66, which is $4.09 above the current price. WEN currently public float of 206.52M and currently shorts hold a 3.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WEN was 3.13M shares.

WEN’s Market Performance

WEN stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.93% and a quarterly performance of -8.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.35% for The Wendy’s Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.36% for WEN stocks with a simple moving average of -5.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WEN

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to WEN, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 27th of the current year.

WEN Trading at -0.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares surge +0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WEN fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.53. In addition, The Wendy’s Company saw -6.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WEN starting from Wunsch E.J., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $18.98 back on Mar 05. After this action, Wunsch E.J. now owns 80,477 shares of The Wendy’s Company, valued at $142,322 using the latest closing price.

Pringle Abigail E., the Pres Intl & Chf Developmnt Ofc of The Wendy’s Company, sale 184,823 shares at $21.99 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Pringle Abigail E. is holding 111,988 shares at $4,064,184 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.25 for the present operating margin

+28.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Wendy’s Company stands at +6.80. The total capital return value is set at 6.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.84. Equity return is now at value 23.50, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on The Wendy’s Company (WEN), the company’s capital structure generated 668.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.99. Total debt to assets is 66.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 653.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.