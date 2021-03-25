The Chart for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) went up by 1.87% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $112.73. The company’s stock price has collected -6.06% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/02/21 that LyondellBasell to Address 2021 JP Morgan Industrials Conference

Is It Worth Investing in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE :LYB) Right Now?

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.99 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LYB is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $106.82, which is $2.05 above the current price. LYB currently public float of 255.83M and currently shorts hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LYB was 1.75M shares.

LYB’s Market Performance

LYB stocks went down by -6.06% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.84% and a quarterly performance of 12.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 125.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.30% for LyondellBasell Industries N.V.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.41% for LYB stocks with a simple moving average of 26.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LYB by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LYB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $130 based on the research report published on March 02nd of the current year 2021.

Alembic Global Advisors, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LYB reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for LYB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 01st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to LYB, setting the target price at $115 in the report published on February 22nd of the current year.

LYB Trading at 3.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -4.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYB fell by -6.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.58. In addition, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. saw 11.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYB starting from AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, who sale 944,802 shares at the price of $106.63 back on Mar 01. After this action, AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC now owns 116,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., valued at $100,742,005 using the latest closing price.

AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC, the 10% Owner of LyondellBasell Industries N.V., sale 198 shares at $106.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC is holding 763,296 shares at $21,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.42 for the present operating margin

+11.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for LyondellBasell Industries N.V. stands at +5.14. The total capital return value is set at 8.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.29. Equity return is now at value 19.00, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB), the company’s capital structure generated 219.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.69. Total debt to assets is 49.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 207.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.