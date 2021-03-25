Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.66. The company’s stock price has collected -1.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/11/21 that Chinese online luxury retailer Secoo and iconic British brand Liberty hold an offline exhibition in China

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ :SECO) Right Now?

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 51.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SECO is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Secoo Holding Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $62.37. SECO currently public float of 22.42M and currently shorts hold a 0.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SECO was 284.70K shares.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO stocks went down by -1.79% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.82% and a quarterly performance of 8.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.38% for Secoo Holding Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.99% for SECO stocks with a simple moving average of -1.52% for the last 200 days.

SECO Trading at -3.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -1.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.77. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw 19.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.16 for the present operating margin

+17.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Secoo Holding Limited stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 7.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.53. Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Secoo Holding Limited (SECO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.46. Total debt to assets is 30.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 43.32 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.