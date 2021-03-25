SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) went down by -8.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.79. The company’s stock price has collected -25.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/15/21 that SeaChange International’s Strategic Roadmap and Operational Progress Strengthens Company’s Position for Fiscal 2022

Is It Worth Investing in SeaChange International Inc. (NASDAQ :SEAC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAC is at 0.88. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for SeaChange International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.00. SEAC currently public float of 27.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAC was 1.86M shares.

SEAC’s Market Performance

SEAC stocks went down by -25.55% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.69% and a quarterly performance of 23.58%, while its annual performance rate touched -67.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.38% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.33% for SeaChange International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.95% for SEAC stocks with a simple moving average of -14.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAC

Lake Street gave a rating of “Buy” to SEAC, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

SEAC Trading at -19.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.38%, as shares sank -20.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAC fell by -25.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1858. In addition, SeaChange International Inc. saw -27.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAC starting from Kielczewski Marek, who sale 7,826 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Feb 01. After this action, Kielczewski Marek now owns 456,116 shares of SeaChange International Inc., valued at $9,156 using the latest closing price.

Aloni Yosef, the President & C.E.O. of SeaChange International Inc., sale 6,163 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Aloni Yosef is holding 82,953 shares at $8,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.09 for the present operating margin

+63.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaChange International Inc. stands at -13.28. The total capital return value is set at 0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.31. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Based on SeaChange International Inc. (SEAC), the company’s capital structure generated 10.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.22. Total debt to assets is 6.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.89. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.