Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) went down by -8.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.30. The company’s stock price has collected -21.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/23/21 that Predictive Oncology Inc. Announces New CEO

Is It Worth Investing in Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ :POAI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for POAI is at 2.02. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Predictive Oncology Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.00. POAI currently public float of 44.98M and currently shorts hold a 8.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of POAI was 4.69M shares.

POAI’s Market Performance

POAI stocks went down by -21.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.12% and a quarterly performance of 80.74%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.24% for Predictive Oncology Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.18% for POAI stocks with a simple moving average of 3.95% for the last 200 days.

POAI Trading at -15.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.19%, as shares sank -22.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POAI fell by -21.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4920. In addition, Predictive Oncology Inc. saw 66.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POAI starting from Schwartz Carl I., who sale 640 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Oct 22. After this action, Schwartz Carl I. now owns 1,611,341 shares of Predictive Oncology Inc., valued at $544 using the latest closing price.

GABRIEL RICHARD L, the Director of Predictive Oncology Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that GABRIEL RICHARD L is holding 12,070 shares at $3,602 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-996.87 for the present operating margin

-17.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Predictive Oncology Inc. stands at -2066.99. The total capital return value is set at -98.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -345.37. Equity return is now at value -286.70, with -116.50 for asset returns.

Based on Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI), the company’s capital structure generated 222.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.97. Total debt to assets is 44.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.