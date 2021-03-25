Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN)

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) went up by 3.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $67.24. The company’s stock price has collected 5.02% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 02/26/21 that NW Natural Holdings Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE :NWN) Right Now?

Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.14 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NWN is at 0.43. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Northwest Natural Holding Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.88, which is $0.27 above the current price. NWN currently public float of 30.28M and currently shorts hold a 3.93% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NWN was 381.18K shares.

NWN’s Market Performance

NWN stocks went up by 5.02% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.26% and a quarterly performance of 18.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -5.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.89% for Northwest Natural Holding Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.36% for NWN stocks with a simple moving average of 7.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NWN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NWN stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NWN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NWN in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $61 based on the research report published on December 17th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NWN reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for NWN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 24th, 2020.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to NWN, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on July 22nd of the previous year.

NWN Trading at 11.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.67%, as shares surge +8.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWN rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.09. In addition, Northwest Natural Holding Company saw 15.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWN starting from Filippi Shawn M, who sale 600 shares at the price of $48.23 back on Mar 01. After this action, Filippi Shawn M now owns 1,611 shares of Northwest Natural Holding Company, valued at $28,939 using the latest closing price.

Heiting Kimberly A., the SVP, Operations of Northwest Natural Holding Company, sale 1,500 shares at $48.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Heiting Kimberly A. is holding 10,532 shares at $72,491 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.02 for the present operating margin

+26.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northwest Natural Holding Company stands at +9.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.01. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Northwest Natural Holding Company (NWN), the company’s capital structure generated 150.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.15. Total debt to assets is 34.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.50.