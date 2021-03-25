NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) went up by 23.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.11. The company’s stock price has collected 25.15% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that NextDecade Announces Issuance of Preferred Equity

Is It Worth Investing in NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ :NEXT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEXT is at -0.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for NextDecade Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $2.73, which is $0.88 above the current price. NEXT currently public float of 108.37M and currently shorts hold a 0.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEXT was 331.12K shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT stocks went up by 25.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.42% and a quarterly performance of -6.00%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.04% for NextDecade Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.77% for NEXT stocks with a simple moving average of -5.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $3 based on the research report published on March 24th of the current year 2021.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEXT reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for NEXT stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on April 21st, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to NEXT, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

NEXT Trading at -3.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.25%, as shares sank -3.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +25.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.85. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw 1.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

Equity return is now at value -50.50, with -18.90 for asset returns.