Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH)?

Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) went down by -16.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -12.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Cyclo Therapeutics Meets Primary Efficacy Endpoint in Phase 1/2 Trial from Intravenous Trappsol(R) Cyclo(TM) in Rare Disease Niemann-Pick Type C1 (NPC1)

Is It Worth Investing in Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :CYTH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYTH is at -1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $25.00. CYTH currently public float of 4.40M and currently shorts hold a 1.69% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYTH was 1.07M shares.

CYTH’s Market Performance

CYTH stocks went down by -12.74% for the week, with a monthly jump of 40.51% and a quarterly performance of 71.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 15.56% for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.75% for CYTH stocks with a simple moving average of -17.80% for the last 200 days.

CYTH Trading at 3.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYTH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +27.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +113.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYTH fell by -9.11%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.88. In addition, Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. saw 151.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYTH starting from Sieger Markus, who purchase 2,201 shares at the price of $6.60 back on Jan 26. After this action, Sieger Markus now owns 57,614 shares of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $14,527 using the latest closing price.

Sieger Markus, the Director of Cyclo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,799 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Sieger Markus is holding 55,413 shares at $49,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYTH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-991.99 for the present operating margin

-192.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -989.80. The total capital return value is set at -154.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -155.68.

Based on Cyclo Therapeutics Inc. (CYTH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.83. Total debt to assets is 1.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -6.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.14 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.83.