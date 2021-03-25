Is Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) a Keeper?

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) went down by -8.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.24. The company’s stock price has collected -13.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 15 min ago that Canonic of Evogene Group and Tikun Olam (Israel)-Cannbit, sign production and distribution agreements for Canonic products in Israel

Is It Worth Investing in Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ :EVGN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Evogene Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. EVGN currently public float of 29.09M and currently shorts hold a 4.79% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EVGN was 1.93M shares.

EVGN’s Market Performance

EVGN stocks went down by -13.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -29.59% and a quarterly performance of 16.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 439.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.76% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.81% for Evogene Ltd.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.03% for EVGN stocks with a simple moving average of 31.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVGN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for EVGN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EVGN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $9 based on the research report published on December 01st of the previous year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVGN reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for EVGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 16th, 2013.

EVGN Trading at -28.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.76%, as shares sank -30.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVGN fell by -13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +295.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.36. In addition, Evogene Ltd. saw -1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2385.96 for the present operating margin

-217.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evogene Ltd. stands at -2247.50. The total capital return value is set at -41.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.20.

Based on Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), the company’s capital structure generated 5.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.03. Total debt to assets is 3.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 90.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.36.