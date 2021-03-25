Is a Correction Looming Ahead for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) went up by 2.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $100.44. The company’s stock price has collected -8.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that II-VI Incorporated Maintains its Current Proposal for Coherent

Is It Worth Investing in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ :IIVI) Right Now?

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 39.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IIVI is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for II-VI Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $107.40, which is $40.15 above the current price. IIVI currently public float of 100.69M and currently shorts hold a 12.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IIVI was 1.68M shares.

IIVI’s Market Performance

IIVI stocks went down by -8.35% for the week, with a monthly drop of -20.54% and a quarterly performance of -9.84%, while its annual performance rate touched 145.03%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.89% for II-VI Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.05% for IIVI stocks with a simple moving average of 11.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIVI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for IIVI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for IIVI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $76 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2020.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIVI reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for IIVI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 06th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IIVI, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

IIVI Trading at -19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -24.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IIVI fell by -8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.52. In addition, II-VI Incorporated saw -11.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IIVI starting from MATTERA VINCENT D JR, who sale 8,500 shares at the price of $71.86 back on Mar 16. After this action, MATTERA VINCENT D JR now owns 394,387 shares of II-VI Incorporated, valued at $610,770 using the latest closing price.

Koeppen Christopher, the Chief Technology Officer of II-VI Incorporated, sale 1,500 shares at $86.81 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Koeppen Christopher is holding 23,525 shares at $130,214 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IIVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.52 for the present operating margin

+34.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for II-VI Incorporated stands at -2.82. The total capital return value is set at 2.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.24. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), the company’s capital structure generated 115.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.59. Total debt to assets is 45.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.66.