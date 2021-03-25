Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT)

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) went down by -4.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.53. The company’s stock price has collected -12.59% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Huazhu Group Limited Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ :HTHT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTHT is at 1.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Huazhu Group Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $347.30, which is -$2.09 below the current price. HTHT currently public float of 164.20M and currently shorts hold a 8.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTHT was 1.39M shares.

HTHT’s Market Performance

HTHT stocks went down by -12.59% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.23% and a quarterly performance of 14.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 83.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.77% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.18% for Huazhu Group Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.73% for HTHT stocks with a simple moving average of 18.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTHT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HTHT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HTHT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $49 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTHT reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for HTHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 07th, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HTHT, setting the target price at $48.50 in the report published on August 24th of the previous year.

HTHT Trading at -1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.77%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTHT fell by -12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.26. In addition, Huazhu Group Limited saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HTHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.61 for the present operating margin

+35.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huazhu Group Limited stands at +15.78. The total capital return value is set at 8.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.28. Equity return is now at value -33.50, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on Huazhu Group Limited (HTHT), the company’s capital structure generated 517.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.80. Total debt to assets is 72.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 360.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.37.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.