Is a Correction Looming Ahead for HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR)

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) went up by 118.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $37.50. The company’s stock price has collected 102.43% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that HighPoint Resources Comments on Trading Activity

Is It Worth Investing in HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE :HPR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HPR is at 3.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for HighPoint Resources Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $26.50. HPR currently public float of 2.28M and currently shorts hold a 31.85% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HPR was 343.86K shares.

HPR’s Market Performance

HPR stocks went up by 102.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.46% and a quarterly performance of 0.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.29%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 42.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 19.80% for HighPoint Resources Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 38.23% for HPR stocks with a simple moving average of -14.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HPR

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HPR reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for HPR stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on February 28th, 2020.

HPR Trading at 12.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 42.52%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HPR rose by +102.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, HighPoint Resources Corporation saw 18.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HPR starting from WOODALL R SCOT, who sale 5,878 shares at the price of $8.31 back on Mar 04. After this action, WOODALL R SCOT now owns 15,108 shares of HighPoint Resources Corporation, valued at $48,846 using the latest closing price.

Wonstolen Kenneth A., the SVP – General Counsel of HighPoint Resources Corporation, sale 1,470 shares at $9.80 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Wonstolen Kenneth A. is holding 3,594 shares at $14,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.26 for the present operating margin

+20.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for HighPoint Resources Corporation stands at -464.95. The total capital return value is set at -0.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.25. Equity return is now at value -401.90, with -91.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.