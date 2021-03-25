Is a Correction Looming Ahead for GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX)

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) went down by -4.71% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.22. The company’s stock price has collected -6.39% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 12 hours ago that GoodRx Offers Largest Appointment Tracker for COVID-19 Vaccines

Is It Worth Investing in GoodRx Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :GDRX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for GoodRx Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $51.92, which is $18.3 above the current price. GDRX currently public float of 41.09M and currently shorts hold a 23.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GDRX was 2.07M shares.

GDRX’s Market Performance

GDRX stocks went down by -6.39% for the week, with a monthly drop of -26.75% and a quarterly performance of -24.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for GoodRx Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -15.02% for GDRX stocks with a simple moving average of -24.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GDRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GDRX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for GDRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GDRX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $52 based on the research report published on January 25th of the current year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GDRX reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for GDRX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GDRX, setting the target price at $36 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

GDRX Trading at -24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.50%, as shares sank -26.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GDRX fell by -6.39%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.59. In addition, GoodRx Holdings Inc. saw -13.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GDRX starting from REY-GIRAUD AGNES, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $36.38 back on Mar 22. After this action, REY-GIRAUD AGNES now owns 0 shares of GoodRx Holdings Inc., valued at $909,602 using the latest closing price.

Bezdek Trevor, the Co-CEO of GoodRx Holdings Inc., sale 131,066 shares at $37.15 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Bezdek Trevor is holding 130,968 shares at $4,868,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GDRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.55 for the present operating margin

+91.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoodRx Holdings Inc. stands at -53.32. The total capital return value is set at -30.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.46.

Based on GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), the company’s capital structure generated 99.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.77. Total debt to assets is 47.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.24.