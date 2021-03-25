Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (HYMC) Just Got Our Attention

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:HYMC) went down by -28.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.17. The company’s stock price has collected -33.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 18 hours ago that Hycroft Provides Year End 2020 Results And 2021 Outlook

Is It Worth Investing in Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (NASDAQ :HYMC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.00. HYMC currently public float of 9.25M and currently shorts hold a 10.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HYMC was 104.91K shares.

HYMC’s Market Performance

HYMC stocks went down by -33.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -30.63% and a quarterly performance of -38.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -51.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.70% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.99% for Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -27.02% for HYMC stocks with a simple moving average of -43.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HYMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HYMC stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for HYMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HYMC in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on October 23rd of the previous year 2020.

HYMC Trading at -29.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HYMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.70%, as shares sank -32.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HYMC fell by -33.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation saw -36.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HYMC starting from WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, who sale 600 shares at the price of $7.02 back on Mar 01. After this action, WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC now owns 11,943,317 shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, valued at $4,212 using the latest closing price.

WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC, the 10% Owner of Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, sale 6,695 shares at $7.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26, which means that WHITEBOX ADVISORS LLC is holding 11,943,917 shares at $47,478 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HYMC

Equity return is now at value -193.70, with -69.30 for asset returns.