Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) went up by 40.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.75. The company’s stock price has collected 3.83% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Houston Wire & Cable Company to be Acquired by OmniCable in $91 Million Transaction

Is It Worth Investing in Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ :HWCC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HWCC is at 1.28. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Houston Wire & Cable Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $8.00. HWCC currently public float of 15.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HWCC was 122.90K shares.

HWCC’s Market Performance

HWCC stocks went up by 3.83% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.21% and a quarterly performance of 45.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 117.14%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.60% for Houston Wire & Cable Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 37.40% for HWCC stocks with a simple moving average of 80.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HWCC

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to HWCC, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on February 09th of the previous year.

HWCC Trading at 40.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HWCC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 12.21% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +34.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +78.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HWCC rose by +44.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.95. In addition, Houston Wire & Cable Company saw 36.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HWCC starting from HALEY ROY W, who purchase 4,673 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Mar 26. After this action, HALEY ROY W now owns 350,000 shares of Houston Wire & Cable Company, valued at $9,346 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HWCC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.07 for the present operating margin

+11.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Houston Wire & Cable Company stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 3.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.37. Equity return is now at value -2.90, with -1.30 for asset returns.

Based on Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC), the company’s capital structure generated 96.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.08. Total debt to assets is 41.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.71 and the total asset turnover is 1.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.47.