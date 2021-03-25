Here’s Our Rant About Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC)

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) went up by 0.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.64. The company’s stock price has collected -1.57% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/17/21 that Yum China to Report First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Is It Worth Investing in Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE :YUMC) Right Now?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for YUMC is at 0.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 19 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Yum China Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 4 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $67.44, which is $6.32 above the current price. YUMC currently public float of 418.29M and currently shorts hold a 3.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YUMC was 1.97M shares.

YUMC’s Market Performance

YUMC stocks went down by -1.57% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.28% and a quarterly performance of 4.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 40.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.23% for Yum China Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.61% for YUMC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

CLSA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUMC reach a price target of $63. The rating they have provided for YUMC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

YUMC Trading at 0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares sank -0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -1.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $60.65. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc. saw 5.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Yuen Aiken, who sale 2,015 shares at the price of $57.91 back on Nov 11. After this action, Yuen Aiken now owns 698 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc., valued at $116,689 using the latest closing price.

Tan Danny, the Chief Supply Chain Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc., sale 5,238 shares at $58.30 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that Tan Danny is holding 26,461 shares at $305,401 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.54 for the present operating margin

+15.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum China Holdings Inc. stands at +9.49. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.01. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), the company’s capital structure generated 38.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.81. Total debt to assets is 21.99, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 56.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.39.