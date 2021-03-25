Here’s How Your Trade Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Aggressively Right Now

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) went up by 1.74% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $219.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/22/21 that GameStop, Adobe, Honeywell, Darden Restaurants, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

Is It Worth Investing in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE :HON) Right Now?

Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.61 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HON is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 25 who provided ratings for Honeywell International Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $220.24, which is $9.4 above the current price. HON currently public float of 688.31M and currently shorts hold a 0.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HON was 2.77M shares.

HON’s Market Performance

HON stocks went down by -0.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.50% and a quarterly performance of 0.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 77.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.09% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.22% for Honeywell International Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for HON stocks with a simple moving average of 17.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HON stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HON by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HON in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $210 based on the research report published on November 18th of the previous year 2020.

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HON reach a price target of $200. The rating they have provided for HON stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 18th, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to HON, setting the target price at $158 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

HON Trading at 3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.09%, as shares surge +0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HON fell by -0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $209.67. In addition, Honeywell International Inc. saw -0.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HON starting from HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Dec 21. After this action, HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC now owns 2,896,116 shares of Honeywell International Inc., valued at $16,800 using the latest closing price.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, the May be a member of 10% group of Honeywell International Inc., purchase 15,000 shares at $4.20 during a trade that took place back on Dec 17, which means that HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC is holding 2,892,116 shares at $63,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.27 for the present operating margin

+37.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Honeywell International Inc. stands at +14.64. The total capital return value is set at 16.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.78. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Honeywell International Inc. (HON), the company’s capital structure generated 132.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.95. Total debt to assets is 35.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.