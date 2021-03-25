Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.47. The company’s stock price has collected -9.32% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/12/21 that Harley-Davidson Inc. stock rises Friday, outperforms market

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE :HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8365.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HOG is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Harley-Davidson Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $37.38, which is $3.92 above the current price. HOG currently public float of 152.24M and currently shorts hold a 11.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HOG was 2.11M shares.

HOG’s Market Performance

HOG stocks went down by -9.32% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.08% and a quarterly performance of -5.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 71.77%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.89% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Harley-Davidson Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.60% for HOG stocks with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $47, previously predicting the price at $39. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 19th, 2021.

HOG Trading at -10.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares sank -10.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -9.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.01. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -8.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Mansfield Luke Christopher, who purchase 735 shares at the price of $33.72 back on Feb 05. After this action, Mansfield Luke Christopher now owns 8,344 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $24,782 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 30,800 shares at $32.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 04, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 253,720 shares at $1,000,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19 for the present operating margin

+29.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.02. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 524.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.98. Total debt to assets is 75.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 346.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.