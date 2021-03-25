DocuSign Inc. (DOCU): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) went down by -4.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $290.23. The company’s stock price has collected -6.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Peloton Stock Is Under Pressure as More Reopenings Are Eyed

Is It Worth Investing in DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ :DOCU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for DocuSign Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $278.00, which is $80.87 above the current price. DOCU currently public float of 183.46M and currently shorts hold a 2.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DOCU was 3.37M shares.

DOCU’s Market Performance

DOCU stocks went down by -6.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.53% and a quarterly performance of -19.98%, while its annual performance rate touched 133.48%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.73% for DocuSign Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.17% for DOCU stocks with a simple moving average of -8.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for DOCU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOCU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $285 based on the research report published on March 12th of the current year 2021.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOCU reach a price target of $282. The rating they have provided for DOCU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to DOCU, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

DOCU Trading at -15.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -17.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCU fell by -6.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $214.07. In addition, DocuSign Inc. saw -10.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCU starting from Alhadeff Loren, who sale 6,652 shares at the price of $209.81 back on Mar 17. After this action, Alhadeff Loren now owns 85,419 shares of DocuSign Inc., valued at $1,395,652 using the latest closing price.

OLRICH SCOTT V., the Chief Operating Officer of DocuSign Inc., sale 5,800 shares at $214.19 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that OLRICH SCOTT V. is holding 197,146 shares at $1,242,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-11.42 for the present operating margin

+74.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for DocuSign Inc. stands at -16.74. The total capital return value is set at -13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -20.60. Equity return is now at value -41.30, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on DocuSign Inc. (DOCU), the company’s capital structure generated 281.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 73.76. Total debt to assets is 39.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 264.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.