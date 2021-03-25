Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) went down by -11.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $130.33. The company’s stock price has collected -24.89% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/22/21 that Thinking about trading options or stock in Kansas City Southern, Nio, Aemetis, Teladoc Health, or Daqo New Energy?

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE :DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 179.59 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DQ is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Daqo New Energy Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 3 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $125.93, which is $45.15 above the current price. DQ currently public float of 61.19M and currently shorts hold a 8.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DQ was 2.83M shares.

DQ’s Market Performance

DQ stocks went down by -24.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -28.74% and a quarterly performance of 7.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 480.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.60% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.98% for Daqo New Energy Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -26.42% for DQ stocks with a simple moving average of 37.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $62 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DQ reach a price target of $200, previously predicting the price at $220. The rating they have provided for DQ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 26th, 2020.

DQ Trading at -31.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.60%, as shares sank -37.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -24.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +433.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.86. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.78 for the present operating margin

+34.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Daqo New Energy Corp. stands at +19.14. The total capital return value is set at 18.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.11. Equity return is now at value 19.70, with 10.80 for asset returns.

Based on Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ), the company’s capital structure generated 31.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.06. Total debt to assets is 19.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 227.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.