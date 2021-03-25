Danaos Corporation (DAC) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) went up by 2.72% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $56.19. The company’s stock price has collected -2.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/05/21 that Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Danaos Corporation (NYSE :DAC) Right Now?

Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 7.48 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DAC is at 1.85. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Danaos Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $58.00, which is $5.91 above the current price. DAC currently public float of 11.39M and currently shorts hold a 10.67% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DAC was 653.68K shares.

DAC’s Market Performance

DAC stocks went down by -2.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 33.26% and a quarterly performance of 135.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 1342.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 10.18% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.63% for Danaos Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.82% for DAC stocks with a simple moving average of 207.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DAC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for DAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DAC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $8 based on the research report published on January 30th of the previous year 2020.

DAC Trading at 31.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.18%, as shares surge +22.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +61.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DAC fell by -2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +920.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.25. In addition, Danaos Corporation saw 127.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.22 for the present operating margin

+48.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danaos Corporation stands at +33.27. The total capital return value is set at 8.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.69. Equity return is now at value 15.80, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Danaos Corporation (DAC), the company’s capital structure generated 141.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.56. Total debt to assets is 53.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.49.