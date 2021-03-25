Home Companies
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC)?

By Melissa Arnold

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) went down by -7.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.75. The company’s stock price has collected -16.74% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/12/21 that S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index

Is It Worth Investing in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE :LAC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Lithium Americas Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.24. LAC currently public float of 99.20M and currently shorts hold a 4.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LAC was 6.90M shares.

LAC’s Market Performance

LAC stocks went down by -16.74% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.58% and a quarterly performance of 50.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 458.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.67% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.22% for Lithium Americas Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -16.11% for LAC stocks with a simple moving average of 22.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LAC by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for LAC in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $17 based on the research report published on March 10th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAC reach a price target of $13.25. The rating they have provided for LAC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 23rd, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave a rating of “Neutral” to LAC, setting the target price at $13.50 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

LAC Trading at -27.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares sank -28.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAC fell by -16.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +184.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.56. In addition, Lithium Americas Corp. saw 12.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LAC

Based on Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC), the company’s capital structure generated 63.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.86.

