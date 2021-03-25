Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) Just Got Our Attention

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) went up by 2.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.32. The company’s stock price has collected -3.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/10/21 that Community Health Systems to Participate in Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

Is It Worth Investing in Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE :CYH) Right Now?

Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE:CYH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 2.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CYH is at 1.95. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Community Health Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $8.56, which is -$3.22 below the current price. CYH currently public float of 112.30M and currently shorts hold a 4.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CYH was 2.44M shares.

CYH’s Market Performance

CYH stocks went down by -3.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 37.30% and a quarterly performance of 54.59%, while its annual performance rate touched 233.71%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.86% for Community Health Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.25% for CYH stocks with a simple moving average of 79.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CYH

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CYH reach a price target of $2. The rating they have provided for CYH stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on November 16th, 2018.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to CYH, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 23rd of the previous year.

CYH Trading at 22.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CYH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.90%, as shares surge +31.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CYH fell by -3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +186.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Community Health Systems Inc. saw 58.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CYH starting from Chen Tian Qiao, who sale 3,557,369 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Jan 15. After this action, Chen Tian Qiao now owns 10,984,473 shares of Community Health Systems Inc., valued at $30,271,787 using the latest closing price.

Chen Tian Qiao, the 10% Owner of Community Health Systems Inc., sale 3,354,599 shares at $8.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Chen Tian Qiao is holding 14,541,842 shares at $28,536,151 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CYH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.89 for the present operating margin

+4.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Community Health Systems Inc. stands at +4.33. The total capital return value is set at 4.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.51. Equity return is now at value -25.60, with 3.20 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.