We Analyzed the Future Direction of 2U Inc. (TWOU), Here is What We Found

2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) went up by 1.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $59.74. The company’s stock price has collected 2.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/09/21 that 2U, Inc. Announces Change in Presentation Time at Jefferies Online Education Summit

Is It Worth Investing in 2U Inc. (NASDAQ :TWOU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWOU is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for 2U Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $59.25, which is $19.83 above the current price. TWOU currently public float of 66.27M and currently shorts hold a 15.72% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWOU was 1.59M shares.

TWOU’s Market Performance

TWOU stocks went up by 2.71% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.90% and a quarterly performance of -0.67%, while its annual performance rate touched 132.91%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.99% for 2U Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.10% for TWOU stocks with a simple moving average of -0.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWOU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWOU stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for TWOU by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for TWOU in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $39 based on the research report published on November 24th of the previous year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWOU reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for TWOU stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 31st, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TWOU, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

TWOU Trading at -9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWOU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares sank -13.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWOU rose by +2.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.36. In addition, 2U Inc. saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWOU starting from Kenigsberg James, who sale 41,042 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Feb 04. After this action, Kenigsberg James now owns 129,671 shares of 2U Inc., valued at $1,928,974 using the latest closing price.

CHERNIS MARK, the Chief Operating Officer of 2U Inc., sale 20,500 shares at $43.68 during a trade that took place back on Jan 26, which means that CHERNIS MARK is holding 228,217 shares at $895,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWOU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.10 for the present operating margin

+69.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2U Inc. stands at -27.95. The total capital return value is set at -15.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.64. Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -15.70 for asset returns.

Based on 2U Inc. (TWOU), the company’s capital structure generated 38.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.03. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.