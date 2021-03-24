Wall Street Praises Realty Income Corporation (O) After Recent Earnings Report

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $66.80. The company’s stock price has collected -1.58% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/16/21 that 110th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared By Realty Income

Is It Worth Investing in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE :O) Right Now?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 54.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for O is at 0.71. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Realty Income Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $70.12, which is $6.58 above the current price. O currently public float of 372.56M and currently shorts hold a 2.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of O was 3.18M shares.

O’s Market Performance

O stocks went down by -1.58% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.37% and a quarterly performance of 5.76%, while its annual performance rate touched 45.25%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.37% for Realty Income Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.01% for O stocks with a simple moving average of 3.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of O

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for O stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for O by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for O in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $62 based on the research report published on March 04th of the current year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see O reach a price target of $79. The rating they have provided for O stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to O, setting the target price at $63 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

O Trading at 3.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought O to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.91%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, O fell by -1.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.74. In addition, Realty Income Corporation saw 1.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at O starting from Huskins Priya Cherian, who purchase 9 shares at the price of $57.43 back on Jan 12. After this action, Huskins Priya Cherian now owns 31,400 shares of Realty Income Corporation, valued at $517 using the latest closing price.

Huskins Priya Cherian, the Director of Realty Income Corporation, purchase 6 shares at $59.45 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Huskins Priya Cherian is holding 31,391 shares at $357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for O

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.00 for the present operating margin

+51.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Realty Income Corporation stands at +23.56. The total capital return value is set at 4.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.10. Equity return is now at value 3.70, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Realty Income Corporation (O), the company’s capital structure generated 81.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 44.86. Total debt to assets is 43.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 80.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 17.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.