The Chart for Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) went down by -6.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $333.95. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 2 hours ago that In Historic Move, Vail Resorts Reduces All Pass Prices By 20 Percent Toward Goal of ‘Epic for Everyone’

Is It Worth Investing in Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE :MTN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTN is at 1.33. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Vail Resorts Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $326.45, which is $46.54 above the current price. MTN currently public float of 39.72M and currently shorts hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTN was 424.06K shares.

MTN’s Market Performance

MTN stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.81% and a quarterly performance of 9.14%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.14% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Vail Resorts Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.52% for MTN stocks with a simple moving average of 14.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTN stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MTN in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $290 based on the research report published on January 29th of the current year 2021.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTN reach a price target of $286. The rating they have provided for MTN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 27th, 2021.

MTN Trading at -4.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTN fell by -11.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $308.08. In addition, Vail Resorts Inc. saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTN starting from Vaughn Peter A, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $231.45 back on Oct 06. After this action, Vaughn Peter A now owns 8,025 shares of Vail Resorts Inc., valued at $231,450 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell James C., the EVP, Hospitality, Retail & RE of Vail Resorts Inc., sale 1,067 shares at $210.85 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that O’Donnell James C. is holding 7,262 shares at $224,973 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.31 for the present operating margin

+27.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vail Resorts Inc. stands at +5.03. The total capital return value is set at 6.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.84. Equity return is now at value -0.50, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), the company’s capital structure generated 205.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.26. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 197.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.