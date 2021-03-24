The Chart for South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) went down by -1.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.25. The company’s stock price has collected -18.91% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 03/18/21 that SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES, INC. PRICES COMMON STOCK AND EQUITY UNITS OFFERINGS

Is It Worth Investing in South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE :SJI) Right Now?

South Jersey Industries Inc. (NYSE:SJI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.69 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SJI is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for South Jersey Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $27.60, which is $5.44 above the current price. SJI currently public float of 100.08M and currently shorts hold a 6.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SJI was 1.58M shares.

SJI’s Market Performance

SJI stocks went down by -18.91% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.92% and a quarterly performance of 1.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 12.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.62% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.89% for South Jersey Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.75% for SJI stocks with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SJI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SJI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SJI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SJI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $23 based on the research report published on March 22nd of the current year 2021.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SJI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for SJI stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to SJI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

SJI Trading at -5.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SJI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.62%, as shares sank -11.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SJI fell by -18.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.72. In addition, South Jersey Industries Inc. saw 4.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SJI starting from Holzer Sunita, who sale 79 shares at the price of $22.98 back on Aug 10. After this action, Holzer Sunita now owns 34,425 shares of South Jersey Industries Inc., valued at $1,815 using the latest closing price.

Holzer Sunita, the Director of South Jersey Industries Inc., sale 11 shares at $26.90 during a trade that took place back on May 27, which means that Holzer Sunita is holding 34,504 shares at $296 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SJI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.53 for the present operating margin

+18.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for South Jersey Industries Inc. stands at +10.28. The total capital return value is set at 5.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.97. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on South Jersey Industries Inc. (SJI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.93. Total debt to assets is 52.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 167.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.