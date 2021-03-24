Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Just Got Our Attention

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $429.00. The company’s stock price has collected -5.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 11 hours ago that Snowflake Stock Gets a Boost From UBS After Selling Off

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE :SNOW) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for Snowflake Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 16 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The 2021 Backdoor Crypto Portfolio (free) Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $293.30, which is $83.74 above the current price. SNOW currently public float of 50.69M and currently shorts hold a 17.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SNOW was 4.52M shares.

SNOW’s Market Performance

SNOW stocks went down by -5.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -18.41% and a quarterly performance of -34.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.96% for Snowflake Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.08% for SNOW stocks with a simple moving average of -20.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNOW stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNOW in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $275 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2021.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNOW reach a price target of $275. The rating they have provided for SNOW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 16th, 2021.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to SNOW, setting the target price at $300 in the report published on March 04th of the current year.

SNOW Trading at -19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares sank -18.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -5.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $239.52. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw -21.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from McMahon John Dennis, who sale 9,090 shares at the price of $239.00 back on Mar 16. After this action, McMahon John Dennis now owns 142,098 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $2,172,510 using the latest closing price.

BURTON JEREMY, the Director of Snowflake Inc., sale 162,301 shares at $239.18 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that BURTON JEREMY is holding 0 shares at $38,819,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-91.87 for the present operating margin

+58.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -91.06. The total capital return value is set at -18.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -18.90.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.98. Total debt to assets is 3.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.60.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.41.